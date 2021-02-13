Kane Responds to Twitter User Joking About Chair Shots to Head Over Missing COVID-19 Vaccines

– Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE’s Kane, responded to a user on Twitter commenting on the situation where the Knox County Health Department recently announced that a box containing 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine went missing earlier this week (via WBIR.com).

Mayor Jacobs later released a statement on the missing vaccine doses. In a tweet that has since been deleted, a user wrote in reply (via WrestlingInc.com), “Maybe don’t have a guy who used to get hit in the head with a steel chair on the regular as your mayor?”

Jacobs later responded to the user’s tweet, writing, “WWE banned chair blows to the head years ago so good job staying on top of your material! Nevertheless, I do love a good game of childish insults so please continue with your derisive invective. But nothing too verbose or sesquipedalian. My language skills are obviously shot.”

Another Twitter user wrote in support of Kane, “One minute it’s all fake an the next you’ve been hit too hard too often. These people need to pick a side lol.” Kane then replied, “Yep, you hit the nail on the head (but not the wrestler).”

You can see Kane's tweets and reactions to the matter on social media below.

Knox County Mayor @GlennJacobsTN issues the following statement on the Pfizer doses: pic.twitter.com/gafecFNTdR — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) February 10, 2021

WWE banned chair blows to the head years ago so good job staying on top of your material! Nevertheless, I do love a good game of childish insults so please continue with your derisive invective. But nothing too verbose or sesquipedalian. My language skills are obviously shot. https://t.co/vEgeVkkRMV — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 12, 2021

Yep, you hit the nail on the head (but not the wrestler). https://t.co/NvFHra5dAV — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 12, 2021