Kane Says He Feels Outgunned at the Royal Rumble, Talks Rock’s Presidential Chances

– Kane spoke with the Miami Herald for a new interview about his match against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, at the Royal Rumble and more. Video is below, along with highlights via Wrestling Inc:

On his match at the Royal Rumble: “It’s an opportunity for me to become champion again, which those are rare and at this point in my career, I didn’t know if I’d see another one, frankly. So, it’s a great opportunity for me. I’m in the ring with two monsters – make it three, if you include me – but that doesn’t happen very often for me. It doesn’t happen very often where I go into a match feeling I’m somewhat outgunned, which may be the case here when you have guys like Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. There’s going to be a lot of beef in that ring. And the amazing thing about those two guys is they’re just so awesomely athletic for their size. I mean, you hear people say ‘Oh, he’s a great athlete, for his size,’ but these guys are great athletes, doesn’t matter what size they are.”

on his WWE status: “I feel I still go out and perform at a very high level every night. I tell people as long as I’m doing that, as long as I’m having fun doing what I’m doing, I will continue [performing]. When you look at the overall picture, I think that a lot of what I try to do now is help the younger guys refine their craft as much as possible. We have some tremendous talent that is on the main roster, of course, people [from] NXT coming up, I think the future is very bright for WWE.”

On the Rock considering a Presidential run in 2024: “[Laughs] I think he would be insane to run for President. I’m going to leave that there. He’s doing pretty well in movies, and if I were him, I don’t think I would do that. And I would absolutely turn down that nomination on my part. I’m pretty happy where I’m at.”