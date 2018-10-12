Kane Still Attending WWE Crown Jewel, Offers Statement on Saudi Journalist Story

– Kane is still attending WWE Crown Jewel despite the ongoing story of a journalist’s disappearance and apparent murder by the Saudi Arabian government. Kane, who is the mayor of Knox County, Tennesse, was asked by Knox News whether he was still intending to participate in the event in the face of several Senators asking WWE to hold off on the event during the political turmoil surrounding the situation.

Kane’s rep told the outlet that he will still be competing at the show, and added, “Mayor Jacobs won’t speculate on Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance; however, he and his family are in the mayor’s thoughts and prayers.”

Kane is set to team with Undertaker against D-Generation X at the event, which takes place on November 2nd in Riyadh.