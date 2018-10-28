Kane Still Set For WWE Crown Jewel, Vince McMahon Comments

– Kane is still set to appear at WWE Crown Jewel following the company’s confirmation that the show will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Araba this coming Friday. The WWE star and mayor of Knox County has confirmed that he will appear, with his office noting his appearance being donated to the Knoxvilla Public Safety Foundation in its statement:

“Mayor Jacobs is still going to the Crown Jewel event because he made a commitment to not only the WWE, but the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation and the first responders of Knoxville and Knox County.”

Vince McMahon also commented on Kane’s appearance via press release: “We’re happy to support this charity of behalf of Mayor Jacobs. Much like his unparalleled contributions to advancing the WWE brand during his stellar career of more than 20 years, Mayor Jacobs has begun work to improve Knox County.”