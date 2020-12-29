Kane Discusses The Undertaker’s Retirement Being Bittersweet, Final Farewell Ceremony At Survivor Series

Kane was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling featuring Dr. Tom Pritchard. In the interview, Kane discussed a variety of topics, including the Undertaker’s retirement.

When asked about Undertaker deciding to call it quits, Kane admitted that it was a bittersweet moment for him both as a performer and as a wrestling fan.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’m happy for Mark and the fact that not many folks get to retire on their own terms and leave the business the way they want to. So, I’m very happy about that. On a personal level, that’s great, but as a fan, it kind of stinks because it’s the Undertaker. He’s one of my favorites, not only because of our personal history but also just as a fan. I think he’s easily the greatest wrestling character ever and also the guy from when he debuted all the way through, he might not have always been the No. 1 guy, but he was always No. 1A if he wasn’t. Just carrying the company through all these cycles in wrestling. You look back and he came in and Hulkamania, then things went really down in the early 90s. When it comes back up, he’s there, and he’s been there ever since. It was just bittersweet.

Kane also discussed Undertaker’s final farewell ceremony at Survivor Series and WWE having to do it without an actual crowd in attendance at the arena.

“The pandemic – I think WWE has actually done the best out of the spectator sports of trying to have the feel of a live audience,” Kane said. “They really have done a good job with the ThunderDome concept. But nevertheless, certainly, we would’ve liked to have had 20,000 people there as opposed to 4,000 people watching on monitors. The whole thing was done very well.”

Kane was among many current and former WWE superstars who appeared at Survivor Series to honor the career of the Undertaker, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and others.

