Kane To Donate His Appearance Fee From Last Night’s Royal Rumble

WVLT in Knoxville reports that Knoxville Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who returned to WWE as Kane last night, will be donating his Royal Rumble appearance fee to charity. Specifically, he will donate to the Knox County Mayor’s Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for TCAT Knoxville.

It was noted that Jacobs was given a COVID-19 rapid test before he left, another when he arrived at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and then another before he returned to work after his trip. He wore a CDC-approved face covering and kept his distance from everyone when he wasn’t wrestling.

Jacobs started the scholarship last month by donating $5,000. It benefits the children of Knox County employees who are students at the school, including biological, adoptive, legal or stepchildren.