Kane to Seek Re-Election For Knox County Mayor
The Big Red Machine is going for a second term as mayor, with Kane filling out his petition seat for the position. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Glenn Jacobs Twitter account, writing:
Picked up my petition sheet for Knox County Mayor yesterday! It’s been an honor serving you and I would love to have your support to serve the Knox County community again.”
Jacobs was elected mayor of Knox County in 2018 as a Republican. He is still signed with WWE and has made a few appearances since being elected.
Picked up my petition sheet for Knox County Mayor yesterday! It’s been an honor serving you and I would love to have your support to serve the Knox County community again. pic.twitter.com/lSbDVD52wD
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) December 21, 2021
