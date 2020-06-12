Kane Discusses How He & Undertaker Are Introverts, Calls Their Storyline The Most Epic One Ever Done

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs talked about how he and The Undertaker are actually introverts, as well as his epic storylines with the Undertaker. Highlights are below.

On he and Undertaker being introverts: “I’m actually an introvert, Mark’s actually an introvert, but in this business, you’re in the spotlight. In this you’re competing, you’re in the spotlight and it’s what we had known for so long. In many ways, it defines who you are. It’s hard to put that behind you. Now, in my job in politics, I’m still in the news — not always for reasons I want to be — I’m kind of still in the public eye. That can be hard because you have worked your entire life to get there and in wrestling, that’s what success means.”

On his storylines with the Undertaker during the Attitude Era: “I think it’s the best, most epic storyline that has ever been done. Really it was almost like you took Greek mythology and put it into wrestling with us. The thing is, everything was moving so quickly and we were so caught up in the moment that we saw it as just doing business and trying to compete with WCW and everyone else on the roster. It was very internally competitive at the point. You had all of these people really pushing each other to provide the best product that we could, that was the focus. Now, you’re able to take a breath and look back and realize how amazing it is.”