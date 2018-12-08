WWE News: Kane Pays Visit to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Superstars Render Fan Speechless for Chile Hospital Visit, and Vintage Smackdown Clip of Kane in 2006

– WWE Superstar and Mayor of Knox County Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) visited the Oak Ridge National Laboratory this week to discuss an economic initiative. More details are available at Knox News. You can also check out a video of his visit to the lab below.

– Speaking of the Big Red Machine, WWE released a vintage Smackdown clip of Kane from Smackdown in December 2006. You can check out that clip of him offering his take on a classic holiday tune below.

– Before WWE’s recent live event in Santiago, Chile, WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews visited Dr. Exequiel Gonzalez Cortes Hospital. During the visit, one child in particular was rendered absolutely speechless by the visit.