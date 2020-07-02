WWE News: Kane Votes Against COVID-19 Mask Mandate, Triple H Congratulates Tegan Nox on Great American Bash Win

– Kane voted against a mandate regarding wearing masks inside certain buildings to fight the spread of COVID-19. Reporter Zack Rickens revealed on Twitter that Glenn Jacobs was the sole vote against the mandate at the Knox County Board of Health meeting this afternoon. The measure passed 7-1:

BREAKING: Knox County Board of Health votes 7-1 to mandate a mask ordinance for anyone inside certain buildings. Mayor Jacobs is the only nay. Board will re-evaluate the order at its next meeting. — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) July 1, 2020

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Tegan Nox on becoming the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship at Great American Bash night one. Nox won the Fatal Four-Way match on the show to earn a shot at Io Shirai’s title, and The Game posted: