WWE News: Kane Votes Against COVID-19 Mask Mandate, Triple H Congratulates Tegan Nox on Great American Bash Win

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kane voted against a mandate regarding wearing masks inside certain buildings to fight the spread of COVID-19. Reporter Zack Rickens revealed on Twitter that Glenn Jacobs was the sole vote against the mandate at the Knox County Board of Health meeting this afternoon. The measure passed 7-1:

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Tegan Nox on becoming the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship at Great American Bash night one. Nox won the Fatal Four-Way match on the show to earn a shot at Io Shirai’s title, and The Game posted:

