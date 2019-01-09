WWE News: Kane on Why He Did Crown Jewel Despite Saudi Controversy, Samoa Joe Launches YouTube Channel

– Glenn “Kane” Jacobs did an AMA on the subreddit r/politics on Wednesday answering questions about his plans as Mayor of Knox County and more. During the AMA, he responded to a question about why he did WWE Crown Jewel despite the controversy over WWE holding an event in Saudi Arabia after Jamal Khashoggi’s death at the hands of Saudi operatives.

“Because WWE donated $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation which was arranged long before the controversy,” Kane wrote. “I made a commitment to our local first responders and I wasn’t willing to break that.”

The answer coincides with the one his office gave in late October when asked if he would still be involved. Vince McMahon said at the time, “We’re happy to support this charity of behalf of Mayor Jacobs. Much like his unparalleled contributions to advancing the WWE brand during his stellar career of more than 20 years, Mayor Jacobs has begun work to improve Knox County.”

– Samoa Joe has joined the ranks of WWE stars who have their own YouTube channel. Joe has posted his first video to the channel, as you can see below: