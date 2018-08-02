Kane Wins Election For Knox County Mayor

– Glenn “Kane” Jacobs has been elected the mayor of Knox County, Tennnessee. Sports Illustrated reports that the WWE star defeated his opponent, Democrat Linda Haney, in the election that was held on Thursday. Jacobs had taken an early two-to-one lead in early and absentee voting, which were reported around 8:30 PM local time (9:30 PM ET).

Jacobs was always considered to be the favorite in the solidly-Republican county after winning the Republican nomination by just 23 votes in a bruising race. Haney criticized Jacobs for returning to WWE television while running, saying she had “thought in this crucial time he’d want to be here and be with the people.”

Kane had replied, “After I am elected mayor, I’ll be mayor. (Though) I may still do a few special things. I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is, if I am taking it seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t (be running) if not.”