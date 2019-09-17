wrestling / News
Kane Wins, Then Loses 24/7 Championship on Raw (Pics, Video)
– We had a new 24/7 Championship in Mayor Kane on Raw — for a short time. Mayor Glenn Jacobs, the former Kane, pinned R-Truth in a segment shown on Raw as he was giving Truth and Carmella a tour of the University of Tennessee. Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County.
Later on in the show, Truth was able to get his championship back when he hid on top of Jacobs’ limo and pinning him as he arrived at the Raw arena.
Yes, OF COURSE you know him.
He's Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ITSnPKquQg
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
It doesn't matter whether he's a "regular cop" or a "robo-cop," because THAT MAN IS A REFEREE!@RonKillings #RAW #247Championship pic.twitter.com/kq066W9cbU
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
HE'S STILL GOT IT!
Congratulations to NEW #247Champion, Mayor Glenn Jacobs!!! #RAW #247Title @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/vMhDfTOMOg
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
History has been made again.
The first-ever MAYOR to win the #247Championship is none other than GLENN JACOBS! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lzwahiYrfF
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
#247Champion again!@RonKillings has dethroned Mayor Glenn Jacobs… who is NOT happy about it. #RAW pic.twitter.com/nTZCcB3Gie
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
