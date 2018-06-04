wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane Won’t Rule Out Wrestling If He’s Elected Mayor, Stephanie McMahon Plugs Undercover Boss Appearance
– Kane spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet and said that if he wins the election for Mayor of Knox County, he won’t rule out wrestling. The WWE star noted the lack of PPVs in Knoxville and said, “I never rule anything out. I think it would be great to have a PPV here in Knoxville. We haven’t had one in forever. If there’s a PPV, it would be an honor for me to take part in that.”
– Stephanie McMahon posted the following to Twitter promoting her upcoming appearance on Celebrity Undercover Boss, which will air on June 15th:
Meet “Samantha Miles”, my blonde, blogging alter ego next Friday, June 15th on @undercover_cbs! It was a privilege to go undercover to meet the @WWEUniverse and talk about their passion for business, and I can’t wait for you to hear their stories! #CelebrityBoss pic.twitter.com/GEXJKabW1q
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 4, 2018