WWE News: Update On Kane’s WWE Future, Brock Lesnar In Action Tonight, Sasha Banks & Bayley Fight Over Steve Austin

– Dave Meltzer tweeted out today that there are no current plans for Kane to return to the ring. Kane is currently busy preparing to run for mayor of Knox County.

– WWE has put out a video looking at the funny Twitter war between Bayley and Sasha Banks over Steve Austin’s friendship.

– Brock Lesnar is scheduled to wrestle tonight at the WWE show in Winnipeg. His next appearance after tonight will be the November 3rd RAW.