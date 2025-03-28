Kanji Reflects On Upcoming Match With Mercedes Mone At RevPro High Stakes

Kanji will challenge Mercedes Mone for the RevPro Undisputed Britsh Women’s Championship at RevPro High Stakes, and she commented on the match in a new interview. Kanji appeared on This Is The Revolution and shared her thoughts about being part of the bout against the AEW star.

“It’s actually happening now,” Kanji said (per Fightful). “So I think it just really hit me like, oh my god, it’s not even just words anymore. It’s not even just an idea. It’s real, like it’s happening.”

She continued, “It’s just crazy to think that she’s stood there, she’s filmed this, she knows my name. Like that’s crazy. I just couldn’t believe it. Then the response of everyone that lots of people just stood up and started chanting, that i deserve it and I think that really touched my heart because I really didn’t expect anything like that. That was the thing that actually made made me cry. It was that, the audience chanting that, that got me.”

RevPro High Stakes takes place on April 20th.