Kansas’ Ronnie Platt Comments On the Elite Using ‘Carry On Wayward Son’

In an interview with The Paltrocast (via Fightful, Kansas vocalist and keyboardist Ronnie Platt gave his thoughts on The Elite using their song for their entrance. The team started using ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ as their group theme back at Full Gear 2022.

Platt said: “That’s the original that they’re using. Then I saw that video where they’re walking out in the stadium, and all the people are going nuts. Oh my god, that was so cool. That’s just good for the band. That’s good promo and really introducing Kansas, even though the kids might not know who the band is or haven’t heard the song before, it really is initiating young people to that music. So that’s all good. We call that job security.”