WWE News: Karaoke Showdown Leads to Match on Smackdown, Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Clip

July 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Tamina had a Karaoke Showdown on Smackdown that led into a match between the first two. You can see clips from both the segment and the Naomi vs. Evans match below:

– New Day defended the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Nakamura, and a clip of it is below:

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

