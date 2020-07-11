wrestling / News
WWE News: Karaoke Showdown Leads to Match on Smackdown, Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Clip
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Tamina had a Karaoke Showdown on Smackdown that led into a match between the first two. You can see clips from both the segment and the Naomi vs. Evans match below:
– New Day defended the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Nakamura, and a clip of it is below:
