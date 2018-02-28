Karen Jarrett Comments on Jeff Jarrett’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

– Karen Jarrett posted a lengthy statement to Instagram commenting on her husband Jeff Jarrett being inudcted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class. In the post, Karen thanks everyone who has supported Jeff over the years and said, “I developed a reputation of being out spoken and a b—h thru these years from speaking up and demanding respect for my husband. Now I know All those struggles happened for a reason. They helped not just Jeff but also myself grow as a person and taught us many lessons of life, family, friendships, our marriage and business.”

