Karen Jarrett Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Appearance On Ric Flair’s Last Match

Jeff Jarrett rarely enters the ring these days, and some have thought that his presence in the arena as part of the Ric Flair’s Last Match event would be the famous heel’s final appearance as well. Appearing recently on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jarrett’s wife Karen spoke out about his performance and her perspectives on what the future holds (per Wrestling Inc).

“That day, I said to him, ‘This could be your last match.’ I said, ‘I don’t want to walk out with you. Like, you go out, you go on stage.’ He looked f***ing amazing … So we ended up doing [the entrance] his way, and it worked out, but I remember consciously trying to stay away from him and even getting in the ring with Jay, letting him do his thing. Which normally I would be in there, taunting people with him and acting like a crazy lady,” she said. “For me, I want those [memories and photography] shots of him in that outfit to put in our house, to put in his office … It could be his last match. Do I think it is? No. I don’t think there’s a better heel out there than my husband.”

