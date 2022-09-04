Karen Jarrett Recalls Working Match Opposite Chyna In TNA

Karen Jarrett was part of Chyna’s last match, and the TNA alumna recalled the experience in a new interview. Jarrett spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight show and talked about the TNA Sacrifice 2011 match, calling it the moment she’s most proud of. She teamed with her husband Jeff Jarrett against Chyna and Kurt Angle in the bout. You can check out highlights from the discussion below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the moment she’s most proud of: “‘What are you most proud of?’ … It’s the match with Chyna. People found out that I was going to have to do it. There was a lot of s*** talked about how horrible it was going to be … I thought it turned out well. But, I think I was most proud of that because when I walked in the back, you do this for wrestlers, but I never had it happen for me, people were clapping. AJ Styles came up to me like, ‘You did so good.'”

On her memories of Chyna: “[Chyna] was really nervous when she showed up that day. I remember her being in her trailer all day and Terry Taylor was working for the company then and kept checking on her. She was one of the sweetest people that I think I have met in the business. It’s sad, it’s very sad, but I have a great memory that I got to work with her.”

On potentially working another match: “I would now … Throw on some tights, a cute little outfit, some boots.”