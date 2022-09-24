Karen Jarrett Thinks Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE Is a ‘Blessing’

– Karen Jarrett recently spoke during an Ask Karen Anything session with AdFreeShows, and she discussed her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, exiting from WWE last month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Karen on Jeff Jarrett leaving WWE: “I think it’s a blessing that he’s not there. I still think he has so much to offer to the business inside the ring and, just, I think he would’ve been limited working there with all the knowledge that he has. … I don’t know that he would’ve been truly happy with the changes that were made, so I think God was taking care of us by doing that.”

On how WWE creative meetings could run late: “When he was in with creative, they’d be meeting until 3 in the morning. He would literally get his bag and just go to the airport and come home and not have slept.”