Karen Q Talks Her ROH Final Battle Match, Earliest Memories Of Pro Wrestling, More

ROH recently did an interview with Women of Honor competitor Karen Q, discussing her upcoming Final battle match and more…

On Her Match At ROH Final Battle 2018: If they’re reading this then I’m flattered, but clearly I’m more focused than they are because I’ve got my eyes set on the Women of Honor World Championship. Maybe instead of reading my 10 Questions they should figure out how they’re going to try to beat me at Final Battle.

On Her Favorite Part Of Chinese Culture: Chinese food, hands down. And I’m not talking about the Chinese takeout that’s available anywhere. I’m talking about the soup dumplings, dim sum and Peking duck!

On Her Earliest Memories Of Pro Wrestling: I remember when I was 8 years old, my brother and I always watched wrestling on TV and we used to imitate pro wrestling moves, even though we clearly shouldn’t have tried those moves at home. I guess my brother chokeslamming me onto the couch prepared me for my wrestling career.