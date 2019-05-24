Karissa Rivera Training At WWE Performance Center

Squared Circle Sirens reports that New Jersey independent wrestler Karissa Rivera is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. She previously had a tryout in December 2018. She has appeared on NXT in a match with Lacey Evans and along with Velveteen Dream in a promo.

She currently trains with Damien Adams and is a second generation wrestler. She recently tried out for the WWE Superstar Search, which is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions (Total Bellas, Total Divas and “Keeping up With The Kardashians”). She’s also appeared for ROH and Impact Wrestling.