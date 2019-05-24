wrestling / News
Karissa Rivera Training At WWE Performance Center
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
Squared Circle Sirens reports that New Jersey independent wrestler Karissa Rivera is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. She previously had a tryout in December 2018. She has appeared on NXT in a match with Lacey Evans and along with Velveteen Dream in a promo.
She currently trains with Damien Adams and is a second generation wrestler. She recently tried out for the WWE Superstar Search, which is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions (Total Bellas, Total Divas and “Keeping up With The Kardashians”). She’s also appeared for ROH and Impact Wrestling.
