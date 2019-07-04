Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Believed To Have Signed New Deals With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had at least agreed to new deals with WWE, but hadn’t signed them yet. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Gallows and Anderson are believed to have agreed to or signed new five-year contracts with WWE and will be there for the long-term.

This is said to be a different situation than that of The Revival. The Revival were reportedly given the RAW tag team titles, a push and program with Shane McMahon in order to keep them from going to AEW next year. Anderson and Gallows have already made their decision and are focused on the reunited Club with AJ Styles. The reunion of the group, as well as Styles’ heel turn, were written before Paul Heyman was named the Executive Director of RAW.