Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Currently Haven’t Been Offered A Deal By NJPW
April 24, 2020
As we previously reported, Karl Anderson has been counting down to the end of his non-compete clause from WWE, with teases of bullets. This led to some to speculate that he and Luke Gallows could end up going back to NJPW to be part of the Bullet Club.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently no deal in place for either Anderson or Gallows to return. Normally, an offer to return may have been made, but for the time being due to the situation in the world, it hasn’t.
