Karl Anderson Discusses Bullet Club Reunion In AEW, Triple H Hating ‘Too Sweet’ Chants In WWE

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made their way to AEW Dynamite last week, making a big splash in the process by joining in on a Bullet Club reunion featuring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

In a recent edition of Talk N Shop, Anderson discussed his reaction to appearing on Dynamite and why he wished it could’ve happened earlier. He also brought up Triple H hating the ‘Too Sweet’ chants when the duo was in WWE.

Here’s what Anderson had to say (via Fightful):

“Our contractual obligations are to IMPACT and we made a surprise debut on AEW and, in my mind, it shocked the world,” Anderson said. “People probably thought it was coming, social media was going nuts. To say that it was fun and long overdue is an understatement. I still wish it would have happened last year [2019], but do to it where we were and to have a live crowd of rabid AEW fans and them chanting ‘Too Sweet,’ which started in WWE for some reason, which Hunter hated. He really hated the ‘Too Sweet, Woop Woop.’ I’m not saying I love the sound of it, but at least they did it.”

The Good Brothers will team with Omega in a six-man tag team match against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill on Saturday.