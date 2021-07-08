Karl Anderson Challenges Jon Moxley to IWGP US Title Match

Karl Anderson has issued a challenge to John Moxley to defend his IWGP US Title on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, a video was aired in which the Good Brother discussed his history in NJPW and how the fact that Jon Moxley has the United States Championship makes him sick. He issued the challenge for Moxley to defend against him on next week’s show, which is the first night of AEW Fyter Fest.

Moxley has not yet responded to the challenge and the match is not officially confirmed.