Karl Anderson Challenges Jon Moxley to IWGP US Title Match
Karl Anderson has issued a challenge to John Moxley to defend his IWGP US Title on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, a video was aired in which the Good Brother discussed his history in NJPW and how the fact that Jon Moxley has the United States Championship makes him sick. He issued the challenge for Moxley to defend against him on next week’s show, which is the first night of AEW Fyter Fest.
Moxley has not yet responded to the challenge and the match is not officially confirmed.
the @njpwglobal United States Championship has been challenged by #BulletClub Original @MachineGunKA challenges the champion @JonMoxley for a championship match next week at #FyterFest Night 1
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW – @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/HVGSo4Dmry
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
