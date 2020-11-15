wrestling / News
Various News: Karl Anderson Comments on Impact World Tag Title Win, Leon Ruff On Dad’s Reaction to NXT Title Win
– Karl Anderson took to social media to comment on his and Doc Gallows’ Impact World Tag Team Championhip win at Turning Point. The Good Brothers defeated The North at Saturday’s Impact! Plus event to win the titles, and Anderson noted that Scott D’Amore yelled at them for overcelebrating:
“Celebrated so long we got in yelled at by @ScottDAmore “There’s no people out here, why are you celebrating for 5 min?!”
I just kept pouring @TalknShop whiskey down @The_BigLG’s brother gullet”
#TurningPoint@IMPACTWRESTLING @IMPACTPlusApp
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) November 15, 2020
– Another title winner this week, Leon Ruff, noted on Twitter that his dad was very proud of him for capturing the title:
“My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him”
My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him pic.twitter.com/zLXrhSsXN4
— LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 14, 2020
