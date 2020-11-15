Various News: Karl Anderson Comments on Impact World Tag Title Win, Leon Ruff On Dad’s Reaction to NXT Title Win

– Karl Anderson took to social media to comment on his and Doc Gallows’ Impact World Tag Team Championhip win at Turning Point. The Good Brothers defeated The North at Saturday’s Impact! Plus event to win the titles, and Anderson noted that Scott D’Amore yelled at them for overcelebrating:

– Another title winner this week, Leon Ruff, noted on Twitter that his dad was very proud of him for capturing the title:

“My dad hasn’t put my title down since I showed him”