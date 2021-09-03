Karl Anderson Garners Heat Online Over Response to WWE Mental Health Reminder

Karl Anderson is in a bit of hot water with some fans after he fired off a response to WWE giving its roster a reminder about their mental health services. As noted earlier, WWE issued a test alert to all members of the talent roster reminding them of their mental health resources if they’re in need. The text came after Shannon “Daffney” Spruill passed away.

In response to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeting about the alert WWE sent, Anderson posted a now-deleted tweet which read, “They suck bro.” That tweet did not go over with many fans, who accused him of using the situation (and Daffney’s passing) to take a shot at his former employer. Unbowed, Anderson fired back calling several of the people who responded to him “marks” and saying they’re the reason he doesn’t take pics with fans in public. He additionally suggested that the fans say what they were saying to him in person.

Anderson also doubled down before he deleted the twee, saying, “Not deleted DONT care. They suck. See ya.”

Anderson also tweeted out the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and told a fan who is struggling with issues to DM him, saying “I’m here for you.”

The situation caused Anderson to rise to the top area of Twitter’s trending list. You can see a selection of the tweets below:

