– Former WWE Tag Team Champions The OC (aka Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) recently returned to their Talk’n Shop podcast for the first time since they were released by WWE earlier in February. The team was released while Anderson was injured and had recently undergone surgery for a torn rotator cuff injury. They also indicated they would share more details regarding their release on May 8 when their non-compete period expires.

During the podcast, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows also discussed Kevin Owens, who recently announced that he needs to take time off to undergo neck fusion surgery. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Being one month away, they decided to give an appetizer of what’s to come, with Anderson teasing that he would speak about AJ Styles’ comments in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, blocking Road Dogg, Triple H, and more.

Kevin Owens’ name came up as he was in the news on Friday when this episode was recorded. There were reports about Owens’ health leading into WrestleMania before Owens appeared on WWE SmackDown, confirming that he needed to get neck surgery.

Karl Anderson on Kevin Owens’ injury status: “I don’t know anything about anything. I’m not in the middle of anything. I don’t know anything about storylines or how his health is. I don’t know his injury status. I don’t want to comment on that. Here’s what I’m going to go with. If Kevin is really hurt, which I’m not saying he is or isn’t, I don’t have any idea. I haven’t followed. I’m barely involved.”

On his hopes that Owens is not released two-and-a-half months after his surgery: “I’m just going to say this; I hope, if he’s really hurt and he has surgery, I hope he is not released two and a half months after the major surgery. That’s all I’m going to say. I hope that doesn’t happen to him. I hope that it’s a work and Randy [Orton] attacks him and they have a match at WrestleMania. If Kevin is really hurt, I just hope two and a half months after his recovery, everything is going well.”

As Owens stated during a recent interview, he doesn’t have a timetable yet on when he expects to return to the ring.