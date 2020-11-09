Karl Anderson Discusses Potential Relationship Between Impact Wrestling & NJPW

With Impact Wrestling star Chris Bey joining the NJPW Super J Cup, which led to speculation about the two companies working together more in the future. And count Karl Anderson in as someone who thinks it’s an important step towards that being a reality.

In an interview with Fightful, Anderson was asked about a potential relationship between the two companies, and he pointed out Rocky Romero’s involvement with TalkNShopAMania and the AXS Full Keg special as another potential reason for Impact and NJPW forging a partnership in the future.

“That was part of the Bullet Club love,” Anderson said. “You actually got to see us just be us for a little bit. Then it got to be on TV like that. I think all that’s going to be repaired as well. Because there’s a whole new regime at IMPACT! right now.

“I think us moonwalking into IMPACT! and being so close with the higher ups there and then with Rock working with us and us being close with the higher ups in New Japan as well. We’re all working really hard to repair everything. I think by the summer 2021, there’s going to be a lot of big shit that’s happened by then. Especially once we can get the world opened back up. It’s a game changer.”

TalkNShopAMania 2 is set for Friday and can be seen on FITE.