Karl Anderson Likes That Good Brothers Didn’t Win Tag Titles at Impact Rebellion

The Good Brothers weren’t able to recapture the Tag Team Championships at Impact Rebellion, and Karl Anderson thanks it was the right move. Anderson and Doc Gallows were defeated by FinJuice at Rebellion in their rematch for the titles, and the two discussed it on the latest episode of Talk’n Shop.

“I think it’s a great idea that we don’t get them,” Anderson said (per Fightful). He noted that they already have plenty of accomplishments as a team and it was better to keep them on the NJPW team right now.

Gallows added that the show was a big success financially, noting, “The highest buy rate in IMPACT Wrestling history, I heard it come out of Don Callis’ mouth.” Anderson later noted that it was actually the second-biggest, behind only Slammiversary 2020.

Gallows also noted that he originally planned on coming out with a different look, saying, “Don Callis looked at me, I had on a Superstar Billy Graham tye-dye shirt, I looked like a buffoon and we have a reason for that. We said, if we’re going to be heels and the Young Bucks are going to be heels too, let’s fully commit and get real heat. Let’s not be the cool NWO heels, let’s be dicks. We’re still cool enough. Don looked at me and said, ‘We haven’t had a title unification match in 40 years. If you could take that off, that’d be great.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ Point taken, feelings hurt, but I get it.”