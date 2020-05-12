wrestling / News
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Will Address WWE Exits in July
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will address their WWE exits on their Talk’n Shop podcast in a couple of months. Anderson, who was released along with Gallows in the spate of cuts last month, posted to Twitter to note taht they will address the news on their podcast episode dated July 18th.
That date corresponds to when the duo’s non-compete clauses expire. Anderson noted that they had a decision to make in September 2019 (re-signing with the company) and that they “clearly made the wrong one”:
Listen, we had a decision to make in September of 2019..
We clearly made the wrong one.
In 68 days, at midnight @The_BigLG n I will talk about it.
All of it. @TalknShop @azucarRoc #TalkNShopAMania
— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 11, 2020
#talknshopamania https://t.co/QVT33xNGIb
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) May 11, 2020
