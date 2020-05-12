wrestling / News

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Will Address WWE Exits in July

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Club Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson WWE 2K18 Good Brothers

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will address their WWE exits on their Talk’n Shop podcast in a couple of months. Anderson, who was released along with Gallows in the spate of cuts last month, posted to Twitter to note taht they will address the news on their podcast episode dated July 18th.

That date corresponds to when the duo’s non-compete clauses expire. Anderson noted that they had a decision to make in September 2019 (re-signing with the company) and that they “clearly made the wrong one”:

