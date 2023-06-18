Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows On WWE Return, Idea Pitched For AJ Styles To Make NJPW Appearance

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows recently discussed their return to WWE and an idea that was pitched to have AJ Styles make an appearance at an NJPW show before the return. The two talked about their October 2022 return to the company on a new episode of their Talk’n Shop podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Anderson on their WWE return: “Well, it was a pretty surreal day. Like we’ve said a couple of times, I think we kind of thought WWE was in the rearview mirror.”

Gallows on their return being unexpected: “I think we kind of thought that after our exit and some of our content and some of the things we were doing, we weren’t going to be welcomed back with open arms, but we were. It was great.”

Anderson on pitching ideas for their return: “We were doing a FaceTime — it was our boss at the time, Triple H, Gallows, Anderson, AJ Styles, and we were figuring out what we were going to do. This would have probably been in September, maybe August, I don’t know, but whatever it was, we’d almost basically decided on AJ Styles coming over [to NJ{W] and helping me win that match vs. Tanahashi, and then, the very next night would’ve been Monday Raw.”

Gallows on being glad it didn’t end up happening: “We were happy that, logistically, with what was going on in prior commitments, it didn’t work out. Not because we don’t like Edmonton. We had a great time in Edmonton, but we knew that the New York faithful would give it to us, and I think Edmonton would have given it to us as well, but New York’s a hot place to make a comeback,” said Gallows. “We’ve been lucky with two WWE debuts together, the first being Staples Center in Los Angeles and then the return in the Barclays Center, New York City. WWE staples but kind of old-school Bullet Club staples. Maybe you call it ‘a smarter audience.’ I don’t know, but they always are welcoming and give us a little love. We love that.”