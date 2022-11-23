Karl Anderson May Work More Dates For NJPW

Karl Anderson is returning to NJPW on December 14th despite being signed to WWE, and his dates with the company may go beyond that. As noted, both Anderson and Luke Gallows will work the December 14th show, where Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship.

According to Fightful Select, the plan is still currently to have Anderson work additional dates beyond that. The report noted that Anderson has always been planned for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo and that he and Gallows had committed to the dates before they even left Impact Wrestling. When the two signed with WWE, a plan was implemented to allow Anderson to work his NJPW dates around his WWE schedule.

If Anderson does work WK 17, that would mean that the show will have talent from NJPW, Stardom, AEW, and WWE on it.