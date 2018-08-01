wrestling / News
Karl Anderson and The Miz React to Recent Media Stories About Them
– In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson reacted to a story that listed himself and Luke Gallows as wrestlers that can’t be hurt in WWE by frequently losing. He wrote:
– Meanwhile, The Miz posted a Sports Illustrated story that said he was playing a babyface on his reality show Miz and Mrs, which he laughed off.