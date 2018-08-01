Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Karl Anderson and The Miz React to Recent Media Stories About Them

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karl Anderson

– In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson reacted to a story that listed himself and Luke Gallows as wrestlers that can’t be hurt in WWE by frequently losing. He wrote:

– Meanwhile, The Miz posted a Sports Illustrated story that said he was playing a babyface on his reality show Miz and Mrs, which he laughed off.

Babyface??? Me???? Hahahahaha. Great read @sportsillustrated

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on

article topics :

Karl Anderson, The Miz, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading