Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw

Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.

Anderson wrote:

“Thank You @Tama_Tonga , thank you @njpw1972.

.

Few will understand the love and admiration I have for the country, fans and the people of Japan. Thank U.

See you down the road

Next stop: Birmingham, Alabama for @wwe Monday Night Raw, January 9.

#theOC”