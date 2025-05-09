Karl Anderson Says He’s Not Bitter About WWE Release While Injured

Karl Anderson says he’s not bitter about the fact that WWE released him while he was hurt. Anderson and Doc Gallows were released from WWE in February while Anderson was out of action with a torn rotator cuff and partially torn labrum. The two spoke with Fightful and spoke about his released, noting that they weren’t entirely happy in WWE.

“I look at it like this,” Anderson said . “If you know us, our happiness in the last two and a half years wasn’t really there. In the last two and a half years, looking at different avenues to take to get out of what we had gotten into just because of where we wanted to be. What we signed up for wasn’t what came to be. The things we were thinking on ways to get out and ‘how do we do this? This isn’t working out. We want out of here anyway.’ To get that call anyway, everything about this, I’m not a super religious man, but I was saying prayers about stuff or throwing up vibrations to places, and it all worked out. There is zero resentment towards it. It happened for a reason. I’m glad it happened. It needed to happen. I wanted it to happen. I don’t have anything to say about it besides the fact that the last two and a half years happened, I’m gone from it, it’s barely in my thought process.”

He continued, “It’s the most freeing I’ve felt in so long,” he added. “Any bitterness or madness…the process they go through to make that happen, I don’t know, and honestly, I don’t care. Whatever they did to get there, they got there, great. I’m here now, it’s a blessing, and I’m happy.”