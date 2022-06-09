Karl Anderson On Who Decided To Put Ace Austin Into Bullet Club

Karl Anderson recently discussed the decision to have Ace Austin join the Bullet Club. Anderson and Rocky Romero talked about Austin joining the organization at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals, noting that the decision was one made by Scott D’Amore.

As to whether he was consulted about adding Austin to the Bullet Club, Anderson said, “I was asked about it.” He went on to talk about how the decision is made to put people in the stable.

“It’s whatever booker wants to put the son (of a) bitch in,” he said (per Fightful). “People will say, ‘Why did you let this guy in?’ Guys, listen, you have to understand. The person that makes the show gets to put the fucking person in the damn Club. Scott D’Amore wanted Ace Austin in there. That’s not saying I didn’t want him in there, it’s a great shot for him. You can hate on the Bullet Club all you want, of course, anything that is done successfully is going to get hated on. You can’t deny that it’s going to help your career.”