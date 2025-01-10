wrestling / News
Karl Anderson Says Rehab Is ‘Going Good’ After Recent Surgery
January 10, 2025 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Talk’n Shop (via Fightful), Karl Anderson gave an update on his rehab following surgery for a torn rotator cuff he suffered back in October.
He said: “Yeah, rehab is going good. I’m beyond ahead of schedule. Unbelievable, unbelievable. That’s the thing is, I’m Superman. Shawn Michaels said, one time they asked Shawn Michaels in that shoot interview, ‘How do you have great matches all the time?’ He said, ‘I’m f’n Superman.’“
