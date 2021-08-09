Karl Anderson Reveals He Told Doc Gallows They Didn’t Need A No Cut Clause in WWE Deal

In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson responded to an online rumor that Adam Cole was offered $1 million by WWE to re-sign with the company. This came after a meeting between Cole and Vince McMahon last weekend. Anderson revealed that when he and Doc Gallows had negotiations with the company back in 2019, Gallows wanted a no cut clause but he didn’t think they needed it.

He wrote: “[email protected]_BigLG asked for a no cut clause. I said “s–t we don’t need it “ One more for the big guy #F–kEm”