– During a recent edition of Talk N Shop, The OC’s Karl Anderson revealed there were rumblings of him winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title in 2013. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karl Anderson on rumblings of him winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title in 2013: “I’d heard there were little rumblings in 2013 of a possible heavyweight [title] just because I started to get over a little bit. I’d heard there was a possible chance for a one-month switch, for me to the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and then switch it back. But that of course didn’t happen. Doesn’t matter. It’s like I want to make fun of people for fantasy booking. Anything can happen. I can say anything I want, it doesn’t matter.”

Karl Anderson on plans for him to win the IWGP US Title: “I was gonna be the IWGP United States Champion. I was gonna have a singles match with [Jon] Moxley at the Tokyo Dome, but then that’s if we would have signed a different deal back in 2019, and then what if the world would have still have shut down? I might not even have gotten that match after COVID or before COVID or whatever it was.”