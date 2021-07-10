wrestling / News
Karl Anderson Says He Will Beat Up Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite
July 10, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson said he plans to beat up Jon Moxley when they fight for the IWGP US Championship at AEW Dynamite next week.
He wrote: “I’m serious. I’m gonna beat the fuck out of #JonMoxley next Wednesday on Dynamite. What the fuck do I have to lose? Nothing. New York n Michael Hayes attempted to bury me, didn’t work..I’m already a #Legend, G1Final2012 @njpw1972 Let’s fuckin Go @AEW @IMPACTWRESTLING”
