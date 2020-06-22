Karl Anderson Says He’s ‘Absolutely Not’ Returning To WWE, Teases Slammiversary Appearance

Back in April, Karl Anderson and his tag team partner Luke Gallows were two of several talents released from the WWE. It’s unknown where they will end up, but NJPW has been rumored, as they could return to Bullet Club that way.

In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson tweeted out July 18, 2020, which is not only after the date his non-compete clause expires, but the day of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV. Impact has been teasing that recently released talent could appear on the show, and Anderson’s face was shown in the footage. A fan then responded with their theory that Anderson was eventually going to go back to the WWE, citing rumors that WWE was offering released talent contracts.

Anderson wrote: “Absolutely Fucking Not. Quote that. Dumb ass.”

I’m making an outside bold prediction that The Good Brothers have likely been rehired by WWE around the last 2 Weeks and they are awaiting July 18, to throw one of the biggest swerve in Wrestling and The O.C. will soon rejoice🍷🍾🤘 pic.twitter.com/j13Tzl0H2S — AYUB ABDI (@AyubMohidin1) June 22, 2020