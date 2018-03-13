 

WWE News: Karl Anderson Says The WWE Universe Has Only Seen 1/10 Of What He Can Do, New UpUpDownDown

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Karl Anderson

– Karl Anderson posted the following message on Twitter, noting that the WEWE Universe has only seen 1/10 of what he can do…

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown, featuring Xavier Woods battling Big E in UFC 3…

Karl Anderson, WWE

