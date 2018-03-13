wrestling / News
WWE News: Karl Anderson Says The WWE Universe Has Only Seen 1/10 Of What He Can Do, New UpUpDownDown
March 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Karl Anderson posted the following message on Twitter, noting that the WEWE Universe has only seen 1/10 of what he can do…
I’ll say this..@WWEUniverse has only seen about 1/10 of what I can do..
Last night on #WWERawIsWar I dropped the #MonsterAmongMen Braun Strowman to one knee and then kicked him twice in the face ..#MachineGunKA is about to emerge..#HeDoesntBrotherSoftly#WrestleMania
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 13, 2018
– Here is a new UpUpDownDown, featuring Xavier Woods battling Big E in UFC 3…