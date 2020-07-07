Karl Anderson Shares Photo of Luke Gallows Wearing an Impact Wrestling Shirt

– Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have clearly been having a lot of fun teasing fans on social media on where they might end up in next. Last week, they shared a photo of them with AEW’s Young Bucks. Earlier this week, Karl Anderson shared a photo on his Instagram account showing Luke Gallows wear an Impact Wrestling shirt, which you can see below.

As previously reported, Gallows and Anderson are heavily rumored to have already signed with Impact, so much so that they are already filming content for the Impact streaming service, Impact Plus, and also for their TalkNShopAMania podcast, which they plan to convert into their side promotion.

Additionally, the two have a Talk ‘N Shop A Mania pay-per-view stream scheduled for August 1. It will be available on FITE TV. Also, Gallows announced that he will be appearing at Lariato Pro Wrestling in Georgia on July 25.