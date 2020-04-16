wrestling / News
Karl Anderson Shares Video Possibly Teasing Return to NJPW
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson, who was released from the company this week alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows, shared a video on his Twitter account today that could be teasing a return for him to NJPW. You can check out the clip he posted below.
The video shows a flight going from Santa Monica, California to Tokyo, Japan. It also features commentary from NJPW before ending with Anderson’s nickname, “Machine Gun.” As noted, Superstars who were released this week are rumored to have 90-day non-compete clauses, so they would be free to wrestle elsewhere after July 15.
— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) April 16, 2020
