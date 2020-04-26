Karl Anderson Wants Three-Way Tag Match With Young Bucks And Revolt

Now that he’s out of WWE, Karl Anderson is looking for some new tag matches and has proposed a three-way with the Young Bucks and another former WWE team. Anderson, who was released alongside Luke Gallows and a host of others earlier this month, took to Twitter to call for the match between the Good Brothers, the Bucks and the Revolt.

That post got a respose from Dax of The Revolt, as well as a seal of approval from Gallows: