wrestling / News
Karl Anderson Wants Three-Way Tag Match With Young Bucks And Revolt
Now that he’s out of WWE, Karl Anderson is looking for some new tag matches and has proposed a three-way with the Young Bucks and another former WWE team. Anderson, who was released alongside Luke Gallows and a host of others earlier this month, took to Twitter to call for the match between the Good Brothers, the Bucks and the Revolt.
That post got a respose from Dax of The Revolt, as well as a seal of approval from Gallows:
#Young Bucks vs. #FTR vs. The Motherfuckin’ #BulletClub @MattJackson13 #IndyTakeNB@CashWheelerFTR @DaxHarwood @The_BigLG
Let’s Talk about it @TalknShop
— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) April 26, 2020
Just make sure you bring the Saudi trophy 🏆 https://t.co/N8xGoIE84F
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) April 26, 2020
Fuuuuuuck yea!!!! https://t.co/7Hl55AHr2C
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) April 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Late WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Was Reportedly Treated Cruelly and Nearly Driven to Tears in Wrestlers Court Back in 2001
- Local Business Owner in Orlando Claims WWE Employees Are Not Practicing Social Distancing
- Taz Defends Cody Rhodes Topping AEW Rankings, Says Triple H Has Been No. 1 in WWE’s ‘Invisible Ranking System’ for 15 Years
- Roman Reigns Tweets Karl Anderson That The Usos Are the Best Tag Team in the World