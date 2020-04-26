wrestling / News

Karl Anderson Wants Three-Way Tag Match With Young Bucks And Revolt

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Good Brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Raw 4.26.16 The Club

Now that he’s out of WWE, Karl Anderson is looking for some new tag matches and has proposed a three-way with the Young Bucks and another former WWE team. Anderson, who was released alongside Luke Gallows and a host of others earlier this month, took to Twitter to call for the match between the Good Brothers, the Bucks and the Revolt.

That post got a respose from Dax of The Revolt, as well as a seal of approval from Gallows:

