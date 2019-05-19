WWE News: Karl Anderson Shares Photo With Tama Tonga, Canvas 2 Canvas Has ABCs of WWE, Aleister Black and Tom Phillips Celebrate Birthdays

– With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson not at Money in the Bank today, it looks like Anderson had some time to hang out with ROH and NJPW star Tama Tonga. You can check out that image Karl Anderson tweeted out below.

– For today’s WWE birthdays:

* Aleister Black turns 34.

* WWE announcer Tom Phillips turns 30 years old.

* Today is also the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. He would’ve bee 73 years old.

– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video is out where artist Rob Schamberger starts his ABCs of WWE painting series. You can check out that video below.